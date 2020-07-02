2912 Newport Avenue

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a wonderful open floor plan with clean light colors. Ceramic tile throughout main common areas, make it easy to clean. Converted garage giving you a bonus room, adding 342 sqft! MUST see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
