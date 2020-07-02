All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2912 Newport Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2912 Newport Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:02 AM

2912 Newport Avenue

2912 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2912 Newport Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a wonderful open floor plan with clean light colors. Ceramic tile throughout main common areas, make it easy to clean. Converted garage giving you a bonus room, adding 342 sqft! MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Newport Avenue have any available units?
2912 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 2912 Newport Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Newport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2912 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 2912 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 2912 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2912 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Newport Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas