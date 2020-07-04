All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:01 AM

2908 Frontier

2908 Frontier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Frontier Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Frontier have any available units?
2908 Frontier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Frontier have?
Some of 2908 Frontier's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Frontier currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Frontier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Frontier pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Frontier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2908 Frontier offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Frontier offers parking.
Does 2908 Frontier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Frontier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Frontier have a pool?
No, 2908 Frontier does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Frontier have accessible units?
No, 2908 Frontier does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Frontier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Frontier has units with dishwashers.

