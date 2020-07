Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for move in! Open floorplan with large living area open to the kitchen and breakfast bar. Large master suite features double vanity, separate tub and shower and walkin closet. Fenced backyard with a good sized patio. Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping in the heart of Denton. This one won't last long! Don't miss out!