All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2904 Barnes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Denton, TX
2904 Barnes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
2904 Barnes
2904 Barnes Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2904 Barnes Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very good Location...Close to TWU, Hospitals and Shopping Also Very nice and clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2904 Barnes have any available units?
2904 Barnes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2904 Barnes have?
Some of 2904 Barnes's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2904 Barnes currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Barnes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Barnes pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Barnes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2904 Barnes offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Barnes offers parking.
Does 2904 Barnes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Barnes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Barnes have a pool?
No, 2904 Barnes does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Barnes have accessible units?
No, 2904 Barnes does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Barnes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Barnes has units with dishwashers.
