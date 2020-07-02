All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:11 AM

2900 Dana Lane

2900 Dana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Dana Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3-2-2 just waiting for the right tenants to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Dana Lane have any available units?
2900 Dana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Dana Lane have?
Some of 2900 Dana Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Dana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Dana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Dana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Dana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2900 Dana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Dana Lane offers parking.
Does 2900 Dana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Dana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Dana Lane have a pool?
No, 2900 Dana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Dana Lane have accessible units?
No, 2900 Dana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Dana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Dana Lane has units with dishwashers.

