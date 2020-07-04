All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
2825 Colorado Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:47 AM

2825 Colorado Drive

2825 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Colorado Boulevard, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like new DR Horton 2018 build with stone and brick. Wood-like flooring throughout living areas. Open floor plan with spacious living area. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. New Samsung refrigerator, Samsung washer, and Samsung dryer INCLUDED. Large master with ceiling fan. Master bath offers dual sinks, garden tub, seating are in standalone shower, and WIC. Beautiful backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool and playground. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Colorado Drive have any available units?
2825 Colorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Colorado Drive have?
Some of 2825 Colorado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Colorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Colorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Colorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Colorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2825 Colorado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Colorado Drive offers parking.
Does 2825 Colorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Colorado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Colorado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2825 Colorado Drive has a pool.
Does 2825 Colorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 2825 Colorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Colorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Colorado Drive has units with dishwashers.

