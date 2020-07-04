2825 Colorado Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Like new DR Horton 2018 build with stone and brick. Wood-like flooring throughout living areas. Open floor plan with spacious living area. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. New Samsung refrigerator, Samsung washer, and Samsung dryer INCLUDED. Large master with ceiling fan. Master bath offers dual sinks, garden tub, seating are in standalone shower, and WIC. Beautiful backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool and playground. Must see!