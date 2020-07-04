All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

2800 Clubhouse Drive

2800 Clubhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Clubhouse Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
Truly Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath home in the highly sought-after Sundown Ranch Community! www.sundownranchhoa.com Recent updates include flooring, fresh paint, built-in microwave and new stainless Refrigerator! Vaulted ceilings, art niches, 2-in blinds & open floorplan Living area with cast stone fireplace opens to updated kitchen with SS appliances, ceramic tile floors, and bright open breakfast area. Formal dining room with tiered tray ceiling & beautiful wood plank floors! Separate study with French doors. Master bedroom, split from 2-others downstairs and 1-bed upstairs, has large private bath & 2 huge walk-in closets. Large upstairs game room, movie room or other bonus room. Cute back patio to Relax & Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
2800 Clubhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 2800 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Clubhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Clubhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2800 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Clubhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 2800 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Clubhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 2800 Clubhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 2800 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
