Beautiful house with a huge backyard. Nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and NEW laminated floors & new paint Entry and hallway has a decorative beautiful and unique ceramic floors. Kitchen with Island .Laundry room area next to the garage. Full bathroom in the hallway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2728 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
2728 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 2728 Mill Pond Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.