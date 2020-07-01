All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:38 AM

2728 Mill Pond Road

2728 Mill Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Mill Pond Road, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Beautiful house with a huge backyard. Nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and NEW laminated floors & new paint
Entry and hallway has a decorative beautiful and unique ceramic floors.
Kitchen with Island .Laundry room area next to the garage. Full bathroom in the hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
2728 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 2728 Mill Pond Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Mill Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Mill Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2728 Mill Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Mill Pond Road offers parking.
Does 2728 Mill Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Mill Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Mill Pond Road have a pool?
No, 2728 Mill Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Mill Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 2728 Mill Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Mill Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Mill Pond Road has units with dishwashers.

