2721 Bissonet Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:22 AM

2721 Bissonet Drive

2721 Bissonet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Bissonet Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated Charming 1 story home located in Denton's Summit Oaks neighborhood*3 bedrooms and 2 baths*New flooring throughout*Fresh paint throughout*New landscaping*Spacious backyard w updated patio*New gutters*Community pool*Zoned for Denton HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Bissonet Drive have any available units?
2721 Bissonet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Bissonet Drive have?
Some of 2721 Bissonet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Bissonet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Bissonet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Bissonet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Bissonet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2721 Bissonet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Bissonet Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Bissonet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Bissonet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Bissonet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2721 Bissonet Drive has a pool.
Does 2721 Bissonet Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Bissonet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Bissonet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Bissonet Drive has units with dishwashers.

