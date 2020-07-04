Updated Charming 1 story home located in Denton's Summit Oaks neighborhood*3 bedrooms and 2 baths*New flooring throughout*Fresh paint throughout*New landscaping*Spacious backyard w updated patio*New gutters*Community pool*Zoned for Denton HS
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2721 Bissonet Drive have any available units?
2721 Bissonet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Bissonet Drive have?
Some of 2721 Bissonet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Bissonet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Bissonet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.