Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2716 Weslayan Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:04 PM

2716 Weslayan Drive

2716 Weslayan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Weslayan Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well kept 3-2-2 one-story home in the Summit Oaks addition of south Denton. Fresh paint with beautiful dark wood plank flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Weslayan Drive have any available units?
2716 Weslayan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Weslayan Drive have?
Some of 2716 Weslayan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Weslayan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Weslayan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Weslayan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Weslayan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2716 Weslayan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Weslayan Drive offers parking.
Does 2716 Weslayan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Weslayan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Weslayan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2716 Weslayan Drive has a pool.
Does 2716 Weslayan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2716 Weslayan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Weslayan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Weslayan Drive has units with dishwashers.

