Well kept 3-2-2 one-story home in the Summit Oaks addition of south Denton. Fresh paint with beautiful dark wood plank flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Owner pays HOA dues.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2716 Weslayan Drive have any available units?
2716 Weslayan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Weslayan Drive have?
Some of 2716 Weslayan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Weslayan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Weslayan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.