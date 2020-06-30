All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2713 N Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2713 N Locust St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:00 PM

2713 N Locust St

2713 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2713 North Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/04/20 This gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom house is located\ on Locust Street near Texas Women's University. This home features a fenced yard, refrigerator and hardwood floors. This is a pet friendly home!

(RLNE1036155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 N Locust St have any available units?
2713 N Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 N Locust St have?
Some of 2713 N Locust St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 N Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
2713 N Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 N Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 N Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 2713 N Locust St offer parking?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 2713 N Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 N Locust St have a pool?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 2713 N Locust St have accessible units?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 N Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas