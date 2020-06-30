Available 06/04/20 This gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom house is located\ on Locust Street near Texas Women's University. This home features a fenced yard, refrigerator and hardwood floors. This is a pet friendly home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 N Locust St have any available units?
2713 N Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 N Locust St have?
Some of 2713 N Locust St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 N Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
2713 N Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 N Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 N Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 2713 N Locust St offer parking?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 2713 N Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 N Locust St have a pool?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 2713 N Locust St have accessible units?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 N Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 N Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
