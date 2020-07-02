2709 North Bell Avenue - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry internet access

Room for rent with private bath in a beautiful house in Denton, Texas only a few minutes from Texas Women's University (TWU), University of North Texas (UNT) and Denton City Square for great music, food and entertainment. The house is situated in a pleasant tree shaded neighborhood at a walking distance to commercial establishments and quick access to major highways and hospitals. Unit includes a full washer and dryer on site.



One person accommodation permitted. No pets.

Rent: $550 does not include utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet).