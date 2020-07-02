All apartments in Denton
2709 North Bell Avenue - 5

2709 North Bell Avenue
Location

2709 North Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Room for rent with private bath in a beautiful house in Denton, Texas only a few minutes from Texas Women's University (TWU), University of North Texas (UNT) and Denton City Square for great music, food and entertainment. The house is situated in a pleasant tree shaded neighborhood at a walking distance to commercial establishments and quick access to major highways and hospitals. Unit includes a full washer and dryer on site.

One person accommodation permitted. No pets.
Rent: $550 does not include utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 have any available units?
2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 offer parking?
No, 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 North Bell Avenue - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

