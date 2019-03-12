All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
2709 Mill Pond Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:52 PM

2709 Mill Pond Road

2709 Mill Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Mill Pond Road, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Charming house for rent in denton. Easy application!!!! Bad credit ok... 3 bed 2 bath.. House is spacious inside..Seller will take Self pay & section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
2709 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2709 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Mill Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Mill Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2709 Mill Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Mill Pond Road offers parking.
Does 2709 Mill Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Mill Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Mill Pond Road have a pool?
No, 2709 Mill Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Mill Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 2709 Mill Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Mill Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Mill Pond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Mill Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Mill Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.

