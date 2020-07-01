All apartments in Denton
2702 Bolivar St
2702 Bolivar St

2702 Bolivar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Bolivar Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/1 bath/1 Car Garage, wood floors, custom paint, new carpet in bedrooms, gas stove, washer and dryer connections, fenced back yard with patio, and storage shed. Walking distance to University Drive.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2702 Bolivar St have any available units?
2702 Bolivar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Bolivar St have?
Some of 2702 Bolivar St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Bolivar St currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Bolivar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Bolivar St pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Bolivar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2702 Bolivar St offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Bolivar St offers parking.
Does 2702 Bolivar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Bolivar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Bolivar St have a pool?
No, 2702 Bolivar St does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Bolivar St have accessible units?
No, 2702 Bolivar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Bolivar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Bolivar St does not have units with dishwashers.

