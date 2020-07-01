3 Bedroom/1 bath/1 Car Garage, wood floors, custom paint, new carpet in bedrooms, gas stove, washer and dryer connections, fenced back yard with patio, and storage shed. Walking distance to University Drive.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2702 Bolivar St have any available units?
2702 Bolivar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Bolivar St have?
Some of 2702 Bolivar St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Bolivar St currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Bolivar St is not currently offering any rent specials.