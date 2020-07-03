Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2636 Fondren Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2636 Fondren Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2636 Fondren Road
2636 Fondren Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2636 Fondren Road, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2636 Fondren Road have any available units?
2636 Fondren Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2636 Fondren Road have?
Some of 2636 Fondren Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2636 Fondren Road currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Fondren Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Fondren Road pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Fondren Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2636 Fondren Road offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Fondren Road offers parking.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Fondren Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have a pool?
No, 2636 Fondren Road does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have accessible units?
No, 2636 Fondren Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 Fondren Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas