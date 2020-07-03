All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2636 Fondren Road

2636 Fondren Road · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Fondren Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Fondren Road have any available units?
2636 Fondren Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 Fondren Road have?
Some of 2636 Fondren Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Fondren Road currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Fondren Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Fondren Road pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Fondren Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2636 Fondren Road offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Fondren Road offers parking.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Fondren Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have a pool?
No, 2636 Fondren Road does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have accessible units?
No, 2636 Fondren Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Fondren Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 Fondren Road has units with dishwashers.

