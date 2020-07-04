All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

2612 Weslayan Drive

2612 Weslayan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Weslayan Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Well kept three bedroom home. Nicely carpeted and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Weslayan Drive have any available units?
2612 Weslayan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2612 Weslayan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Weslayan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Weslayan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Weslayan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2612 Weslayan Drive offer parking?
No, 2612 Weslayan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Weslayan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Weslayan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Weslayan Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Weslayan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Weslayan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Weslayan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Weslayan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Weslayan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Weslayan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 Weslayan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

