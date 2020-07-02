All apartments in Denton
2605 Whispering Oaks

2605 Whispering Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Whispering Oaks, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 1-story home is ready for your family! The large family room features WBFP with gas starter and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator. Split bedroom arrangement offers privacy. Master BR has separate his and hers vanities and his and hers walk-in closets, separate tub and shower. Separate utility room, back yard is fenced for the kids to play and for your pets to enjoy and has a storage shed. Home backs to land so is very peaceful. Pets approved on case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds! Monthly rent INCLUDES LAWN CARE! TAR app with $60 app fee per adult 18+, color copy of DL's, 2 months pay stubs, current rental ref name & number required.Come see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Whispering Oaks have any available units?
2605 Whispering Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Whispering Oaks have?
Some of 2605 Whispering Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Whispering Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Whispering Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Whispering Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Whispering Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Whispering Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Whispering Oaks offers parking.
Does 2605 Whispering Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Whispering Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Whispering Oaks have a pool?
No, 2605 Whispering Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Whispering Oaks have accessible units?
No, 2605 Whispering Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Whispering Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Whispering Oaks has units with dishwashers.

