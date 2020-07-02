Charming house in awesome location in Denton.. 2 bed 1.5 bath... Open kitchen... Spacious back yard.. great neighborhood. go to; cannonrealty.net, to fill out lease application and pay application on line
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2603 Glenwood Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
What amenities does 2603 Glenwood Lane have?
Some of 2603 Glenwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Glenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
