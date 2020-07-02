Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2601 Denison Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:22 AM
1 of 12
2601 Denison Street
2601 Denison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2601 Denison Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great house with two living areas. Good size bedrooms. Close to TWU and UNT. Large carport. Great front porch for hanging out. Washer and dryer included for xtra 100.00 per mo.
(RLNE4959334)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Denison Street have any available units?
2601 Denison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2601 Denison Street have?
Some of 2601 Denison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2601 Denison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Denison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Denison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Denison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2601 Denison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Denison Street offers parking.
Does 2601 Denison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Denison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Denison Street have a pool?
No, 2601 Denison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Denison Street have accessible units?
No, 2601 Denison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Denison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Denison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
