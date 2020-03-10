Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2528 Quail Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2528 Quail Ridge Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:31 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2528 Quail Ridge Drive
2528 Quail Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2528 Quail Ridge Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood
Amenities
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss the opportunity to lease a beautiful 3-2-2 in a great Denton neighborhood. Excellent floor plan and yard will make this the perfect place for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2528 Quail Ridge Drive have any available units?
2528 Quail Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2528 Quail Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Quail Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Quail Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Quail Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2528 Quail Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Quail Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2528 Quail Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Quail Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Quail Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2528 Quail Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Quail Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2528 Quail Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Quail Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Quail Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 Quail Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 Quail Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
