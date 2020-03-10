All apartments in Denton
2528 Quail Ridge Drive

Location

2528 Quail Ridge Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss the opportunity to lease a beautiful 3-2-2 in a great Denton neighborhood. Excellent floor plan and yard will make this the perfect place for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

