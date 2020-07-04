2509 Westheimer Road

Well-maintained 3-2-2 one-story home in South Denton. All hard surface flooring throughout! This home features a gas fireplace, 2-inch faux wood blinds and an eat-in kitchen. Large back yard. Owner covers HOA dues!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
