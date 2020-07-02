Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2506 N Elm St
2506 North Elm Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2506 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/22/19 Relax in your new 1 bedroom home ready for move in July 22nd!
(RLNE1450837)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 N Elm St have any available units?
2506 N Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2506 N Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
2506 N Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 N Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 N Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 2506 N Elm St offer parking?
No, 2506 N Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 2506 N Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 N Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 N Elm St have a pool?
No, 2506 N Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 2506 N Elm St have accessible units?
No, 2506 N Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 N Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 N Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 N Elm St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2506 N Elm St has units with air conditioning.
