Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

2500 Kariba Lane

2500 Kariba Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Kariba Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Kariba Lane have any available units?
2500 Kariba Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Kariba Lane have?
Some of 2500 Kariba Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Kariba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Kariba Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Kariba Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Kariba Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2500 Kariba Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Kariba Lane offers parking.
Does 2500 Kariba Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Kariba Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Kariba Lane have a pool?
No, 2500 Kariba Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Kariba Lane have accessible units?
No, 2500 Kariba Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Kariba Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Kariba Lane has units with dishwashers.

