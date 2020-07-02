Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2427 W Prairie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2427 W Prairie Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2427 W Prairie Street
2427 West Prairie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2427 West Prairie Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Apartment for rent!!! Going fast!!!! 1 bed 1 bath... Open concept.. Tenant and applicant to verify Schools, SQFT, info pertaining to this Listing. easy application!!!!! Close to UNT!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have any available units?
2427 W Prairie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2427 W Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2427 W Prairie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 W Prairie Street pet-friendly?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street offer parking?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not offer parking.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have a pool?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have accessible units?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 W Prairie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas