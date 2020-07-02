All apartments in Denton

Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:43 AM

2427 W Prairie Street

2427 West Prairie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2427 West Prairie Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Apartment for rent!!! Going fast!!!! 1 bed 1 bath... Open concept.. Tenant and applicant to verify Schools, SQFT, info pertaining to this Listing. easy application!!!!! Close to UNT!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 W Prairie Street have any available units?
2427 W Prairie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2427 W Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2427 W Prairie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 W Prairie Street pet-friendly?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street offer parking?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not offer parking.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have a pool?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have accessible units?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 W Prairie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 W Prairie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 W Prairie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

