All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2416 Royal Acres Drive.
2416 Royal Acres Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
2416 Royal Acres Drive
2416 Royal Acres Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2416 Royal Acres Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Large 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Several Living areas. 2 of the rooms and bathroom are on other side of the house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2416 Royal Acres Drive have any available units?
2416 Royal Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2416 Royal Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Royal Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Royal Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Royal Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2416 Royal Acres Drive offer parking?
No, 2416 Royal Acres Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Royal Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Royal Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Royal Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 2416 Royal Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Royal Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 2416 Royal Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Royal Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Royal Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Royal Acres Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Royal Acres Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
