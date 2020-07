Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Great 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home for Lease in Aubrey, Tx - This new home boasts 3 bedroom, 2 baths, a study and two-car garage. Spacious family room and an open concept kitchen that includes a naturally bright eating area, a walk-in pantry, raised bar, stainless steel appliances. A stunning master, tucked away with spa-like bathroom, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and his & hers large walk-in closets. Large backyard for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors.



