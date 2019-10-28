2410 Nottingham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this beautifully updated home, with easy access to downtown Denton. You'll love the original hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen, and an amazing covered back porch.