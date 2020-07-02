All apartments in Denton
2409 Fall Leaf Court

Location

2409 Fall Leaf Court, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Stainless Appliances. Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors! Split Master Includes a Double-wide Shower, 2 Sinks. Large Walk-in Closet! Fully Sodded and Fenced Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Fall Leaf Court have any available units?
2409 Fall Leaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Fall Leaf Court have?
Some of 2409 Fall Leaf Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Fall Leaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Fall Leaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Fall Leaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Fall Leaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2409 Fall Leaf Court offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Fall Leaf Court offers parking.
Does 2409 Fall Leaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Fall Leaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Fall Leaf Court have a pool?
No, 2409 Fall Leaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Fall Leaf Court have accessible units?
No, 2409 Fall Leaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Fall Leaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Fall Leaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.

