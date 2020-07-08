2409 Clubhouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Well-mained one story home with huge backyard. Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with study room.

Recent HVAC and water heater. Roof 2018. Walking distance to the community pool, easy access to I-35 and shopping.