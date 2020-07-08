All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:05 AM

2409 Clubhouse Drive

2409 Clubhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Clubhouse Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Well-mained one story home with huge backyard. Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with study room.
Recent HVAC and water heater. Roof 2018. Walking distance to the community pool, easy access to I-35 and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
2409 Clubhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 2409 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Clubhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Clubhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2409 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Clubhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Clubhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Clubhouse Drive has a pool.
Does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Clubhouse Drive has units with dishwashers.

