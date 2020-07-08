Well-mained one story home with huge backyard. Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with study room. Recent HVAC and water heater. Roof 2018. Walking distance to the community pool, easy access to I-35 and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
2409 Clubhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 2409 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Clubhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.