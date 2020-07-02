All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2409 Bowling Green Street

2409 Bowling Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Bowling Green Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and 2 Car Garage House located close to North Lakes Rec Center and Several Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Bowling Green Street have any available units?
2409 Bowling Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2409 Bowling Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Bowling Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Bowling Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Bowling Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2409 Bowling Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Bowling Green Street offers parking.
Does 2409 Bowling Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Bowling Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Bowling Green Street have a pool?
No, 2409 Bowling Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Bowling Green Street have accessible units?
No, 2409 Bowling Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Bowling Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Bowling Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Bowling Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Bowling Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.

