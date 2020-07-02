Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:04 PM
1 of 12
2405 Fall Leaf Court
2405 Fall Leaf Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2405 Fall Leaf Court, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Stainless Appliances. Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors and carpet! Large Walk-in Closet! Fully Sodded and Fenced Yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have any available units?
2405 Fall Leaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have?
Some of 2405 Fall Leaf Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2405 Fall Leaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Fall Leaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Fall Leaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Fall Leaf Court offers parking.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have a pool?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have accessible units?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Fall Leaf Court has units with dishwashers.
