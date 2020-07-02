All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2405 Fall Leaf Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2405 Fall Leaf Court
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:04 PM

2405 Fall Leaf Court

2405 Fall Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2405 Fall Leaf Court, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous HOME ready for tenants. Kitchen Features Stainless Appliances. Granite counter tops, Ceramic Tile Floors and carpet! Large Walk-in Closet! Fully Sodded and Fenced Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have any available units?
2405 Fall Leaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have?
Some of 2405 Fall Leaf Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Fall Leaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Fall Leaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Fall Leaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Fall Leaf Court offers parking.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have a pool?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have accessible units?
No, 2405 Fall Leaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Fall Leaf Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Fall Leaf Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas