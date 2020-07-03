Rent Calculator
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:04 AM
2404 Windhaven Drive
2404 Windhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2404 Windhaven Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed plus a study. open kitchen with a skylight over the island.Split bedrooms and good size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have any available units?
2404 Windhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2404 Windhaven Drive have?
Some of 2404 Windhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2404 Windhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Windhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Windhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Windhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
