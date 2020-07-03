All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2404 Windhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2404 Windhaven Drive
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:04 AM

2404 Windhaven Drive

2404 Windhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2404 Windhaven Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed plus a study. open kitchen with a skylight over the island.Split bedrooms and good size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have any available units?
2404 Windhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Windhaven Drive have?
Some of 2404 Windhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Windhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Windhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Windhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Windhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Windhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Windhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas