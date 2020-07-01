All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM

2400 Denison St

2400 Denison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Denison Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Cute little 2/1 on corner lot with large fenced in yard. Laundry hookups. Great location right off University and close to TWU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

