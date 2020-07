Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. 1426 square feet! 1-story. Built in 2002. Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air conditioning. Central heat. Must rent ASAP. Price Reduced. .Rent $1,550 Rent per month. $1450 Deposit.$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK. Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. Buyer to verify Schools,SQFT and all info pertaining to this property