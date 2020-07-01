All apartments in Denton
2316 James St
Last updated November 25 2019 at 6:20 PM

2316 James St

2316 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

2316 James Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Denton is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=SJzBrUDOg2&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 James St have any available units?
2316 James St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2316 James St currently offering any rent specials?
2316 James St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 James St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 James St is pet friendly.
Does 2316 James St offer parking?
No, 2316 James St does not offer parking.
Does 2316 James St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 James St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 James St have a pool?
No, 2316 James St does not have a pool.
Does 2316 James St have accessible units?
No, 2316 James St does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 James St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 James St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 James St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 James St does not have units with air conditioning.

