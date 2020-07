Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Guyer District! Open Floor Plan with Split Bedrooms. Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Vaulted Ceilings are just a few of the highlights of this home. Endless opportunities for entertaining on the extensive covered back patio. Master suite has a Large Walk-In Closet, Separate Shower, Separate Sinks, Built-in vanity and Garden Tub. Roof recently replaced. Comes with a Refrigerator!