Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2309 N Locust St Available 05/06/19 COMING SOON!

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath house with large fenced in backyard and hardwood floors! Won't last long! Call for more information or to schedule a showing at 940-209-0152!



(RLNE3539643)