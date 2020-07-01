Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 12
2307 Vanderbilt Court
2307 Vanderbilt Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
2307 Vanderbilt Ct, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Three bedroom, two bathroom duplex in North Denton. Home is on a cul-du-sac. Close to UNT and TWU and the growing Razor Ranch with tons of dining and entertainment options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2307 Vanderbilt Court have any available units?
2307 Vanderbilt Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2307 Vanderbilt Court currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Vanderbilt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Vanderbilt Court pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Vanderbilt Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2307 Vanderbilt Court offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Vanderbilt Court offers parking.
Does 2307 Vanderbilt Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Vanderbilt Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Vanderbilt Court have a pool?
No, 2307 Vanderbilt Court does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Vanderbilt Court have accessible units?
No, 2307 Vanderbilt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Vanderbilt Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Vanderbilt Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Vanderbilt Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Vanderbilt Court does not have units with air conditioning.
