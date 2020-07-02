2303 Jacqueline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 1-story home near UNT campus and I-35E. Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen has electric range and lots of cabinets. Large backyard with open patio. Note that fence does not fully enclose the yard.