2303 Jacqueline Drive

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 1-story home near UNT campus and I-35E. Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen has electric range and lots of cabinets. Large backyard with open patio. Note that fence does not fully enclose the yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
