Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:49 PM

2303 Jacqueline Drive

2303 Jacqueline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Jacqueline Drive, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 1-story home near UNT campus and I-35E. Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen has electric range and lots of cabinets. Large backyard with open patio. Note that fence does not fully enclose the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Jacqueline Drive have any available units?
2303 Jacqueline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Jacqueline Drive have?
Some of 2303 Jacqueline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Jacqueline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Jacqueline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Jacqueline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Jacqueline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2303 Jacqueline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Jacqueline Drive offers parking.
Does 2303 Jacqueline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Jacqueline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Jacqueline Drive have a pool?
No, 2303 Jacqueline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Jacqueline Drive have accessible units?
No, 2303 Jacqueline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Jacqueline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Jacqueline Drive has units with dishwashers.

