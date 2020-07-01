All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

2301 W Prairie St

2301 West Prairie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 West Prairie Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Roomy 2 bedroom 2 bath with concrete floors, washer dryer connections, CH and Air near UNT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 W Prairie St have any available units?
2301 W Prairie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2301 W Prairie St currently offering any rent specials?
2301 W Prairie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 W Prairie St pet-friendly?
No, 2301 W Prairie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2301 W Prairie St offer parking?
Yes, 2301 W Prairie St offers parking.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have a pool?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have a pool.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have accessible units?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have units with air conditioning.

