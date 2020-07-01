Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2301 W Prairie St
2301 W Prairie St
2301 West Prairie Street
Location
2301 West Prairie Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Roomy 2 bedroom 2 bath with concrete floors, washer dryer connections, CH and Air near UNT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 W Prairie St have any available units?
2301 W Prairie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2301 W Prairie St currently offering any rent specials?
2301 W Prairie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 W Prairie St pet-friendly?
No, 2301 W Prairie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2301 W Prairie St offer parking?
Yes, 2301 W Prairie St offers parking.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have a pool?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have a pool.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have accessible units?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 W Prairie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 W Prairie St does not have units with air conditioning.
