Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 Lookout Lane

2301 Lookout Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Lookout Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by September 15th and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,359 sf home is located in Denton, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, tiled kitchen with stainless stain appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Lookout Lane have any available units?
2301 Lookout Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Lookout Lane have?
Some of 2301 Lookout Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Lookout Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Lookout Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Lookout Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Lookout Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Lookout Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Lookout Lane offers parking.
Does 2301 Lookout Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Lookout Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Lookout Lane have a pool?
No, 2301 Lookout Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Lookout Lane have accessible units?
No, 2301 Lookout Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Lookout Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Lookout Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

