All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 229 W Sycamore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
229 W Sycamore St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:13 PM

229 W Sycamore St

229 West Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

229 West Sycamore Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/30/20 This property is right off the Denton Square and located in a vibrant area with shopping, food, and entertainment!

(RLNE4021252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W Sycamore St have any available units?
229 W Sycamore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 W Sycamore St have?
Some of 229 W Sycamore St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 W Sycamore St currently offering any rent specials?
229 W Sycamore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W Sycamore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 W Sycamore St is pet friendly.
Does 229 W Sycamore St offer parking?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not offer parking.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have a pool?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not have a pool.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have accessible units?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas