All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 229 W Sycamore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
229 W Sycamore St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:13 PM
1 of 10
229 W Sycamore St
229 West Sycamore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
229 West Sycamore Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/30/20 This property is right off the Denton Square and located in a vibrant area with shopping, food, and entertainment!
(RLNE4021252)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 229 W Sycamore St have any available units?
229 W Sycamore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 229 W Sycamore St have?
Some of 229 W Sycamore St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 229 W Sycamore St currently offering any rent specials?
229 W Sycamore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W Sycamore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 W Sycamore St is pet friendly.
Does 229 W Sycamore St offer parking?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not offer parking.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have a pool?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not have a pool.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have accessible units?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W Sycamore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 W Sycamore St does not have units with dishwashers.
