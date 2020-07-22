Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2217 W Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2217 W Oak Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:17 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 W Oak Street
2217 West Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
2217 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute little efficiency unit...Next to UNT!!!!!!!. open concept!!! updated through out!!!!! Please give a hour notice to see inside!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 W Oak Street have any available units?
2217 W Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2217 W Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 W Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 W Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 W Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2217 W Oak Street offer parking?
No, 2217 W Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 2217 W Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 W Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 W Oak Street have a pool?
No, 2217 W Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 W Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 W Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 W Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 W Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 W Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 W Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
