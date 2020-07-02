All apartments in Denton
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:08 AM

2216 N Carroll #3

2216 North Carroll Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2216 North Carroll Boulevard, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5410179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 N Carroll #3 have any available units?
2216 N Carroll #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2216 N Carroll #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2216 N Carroll #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 N Carroll #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 N Carroll #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2216 N Carroll #3 offer parking?
No, 2216 N Carroll #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2216 N Carroll #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 N Carroll #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 N Carroll #3 have a pool?
No, 2216 N Carroll #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2216 N Carroll #3 have accessible units?
No, 2216 N Carroll #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 N Carroll #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 N Carroll #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 N Carroll #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 N Carroll #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

