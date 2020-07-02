Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2215 Fowler Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2215 Fowler Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2215 Fowler Dr
2215 Fowler Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2215 Fowler Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/17/19 This charming 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a fenced in yard, and detached garage! Please call for further information 940-209-0112. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!
(RLNE4931904)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 Fowler Dr have any available units?
2215 Fowler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2215 Fowler Dr have?
Some of 2215 Fowler Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2215 Fowler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Fowler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Fowler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Fowler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Fowler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Fowler Dr offers parking.
Does 2215 Fowler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Fowler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Fowler Dr have a pool?
No, 2215 Fowler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Fowler Dr have accessible units?
No, 2215 Fowler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Fowler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Fowler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas