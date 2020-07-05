All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

2212 Southway

2212 Southway · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Southway, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bed 2.5 Bath, Located in North Denton adjacent to Northlakes Park, Approximately 1 mile to UNT, 2 miles to TWU, .25 Mile to Rayzor Ranch Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Southway have any available units?
2212 Southway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2212 Southway currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Southway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Southway pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Southway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2212 Southway offer parking?
No, 2212 Southway does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Southway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Southway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Southway have a pool?
No, 2212 Southway does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Southway have accessible units?
No, 2212 Southway does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Southway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Southway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Southway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Southway does not have units with air conditioning.

