2210 Bolivar St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:38 AM

2210 Bolivar St

2210 Bolivar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Bolivar Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Carport, large living room, with fireplace, dining room, full size washer and dryer, large bedrooms with walk in closet. Yard service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Bolivar St have any available units?
2210 Bolivar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Bolivar St have?
Some of 2210 Bolivar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Bolivar St currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Bolivar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Bolivar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Bolivar St is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Bolivar St offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Bolivar St offers parking.
Does 2210 Bolivar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Bolivar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Bolivar St have a pool?
No, 2210 Bolivar St does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Bolivar St have accessible units?
No, 2210 Bolivar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Bolivar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Bolivar St has units with dishwashers.

