2209 Lookout Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully kept 3-2-2 one-story home in North Denton. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with refrigerator and washer & dryer included. Split bedroom setup. Well manicured yard with covered back porch and storage shed. 1 small dog under 30lbs allowed. No cats please.