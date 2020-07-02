All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2208 N Carroll #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2208 N Carroll #2
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

2208 N Carroll #2

2208 North Carroll Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2208 North Carroll Boulevard, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5644429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 N Carroll #2 have any available units?
2208 N Carroll #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2208 N Carroll #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 N Carroll #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 N Carroll #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 N Carroll #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2208 N Carroll #2 offer parking?
No, 2208 N Carroll #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2208 N Carroll #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 N Carroll #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 N Carroll #2 have a pool?
No, 2208 N Carroll #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2208 N Carroll #2 have accessible units?
No, 2208 N Carroll #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 N Carroll #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 N Carroll #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 N Carroll #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 N Carroll #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas