All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2208 Bolivar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2208 Bolivar St
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:37 AM

2208 Bolivar St

2208 Bolivar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2208 Bolivar Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Bolivar St have any available units?
2208 Bolivar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2208 Bolivar St currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Bolivar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Bolivar St pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Bolivar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2208 Bolivar St offer parking?
No, 2208 Bolivar St does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Bolivar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Bolivar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Bolivar St have a pool?
No, 2208 Bolivar St does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Bolivar St have accessible units?
No, 2208 Bolivar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Bolivar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Bolivar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Bolivar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Bolivar St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas